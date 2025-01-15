Ex-First Lady Michelle Obama to skip Trump's inauguration, breaking tradition
What's the story
Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be attending Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, her office announced on Tuesday.
The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed that while she will be absent, former President Barack Obama will attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies.
The decision to miss Trump's official swearing-in is a break with tradition for the ceremony, in which former presidents and their wives normally participate.
Attendance confirmed
Other former presidents and 1st ladies to attend
Former President George W Bush and Laura Bush have confirmed their attendance at Trump's inauguration.
Sources familiar with the matter also confirmed to CNN that former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton will attend the event.
Last week, Michelle also did not attend a memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter but instead remained in Hawaii.
Past events
Michelle Obama's previous absence and criticisms of Trump
At Carter's memorial service, Barack was spotted chatting with Trump before the program started. Other former first ladies, including Hillary and Laura, attended this memorial.
Michelle has openly expressed her dislike for Trump, accusing him of endangering her family's safety with his rhetoric.
But, despite these sentiments, she welcomed Trump and Melania to the White House for tea in 2017 before his first inauguration.
Inauguration reflections
Michelle Obama's reflections on Trump's 1st inauguration
Reflecting on her experience at Trump's first inauguration in a 2023 podcast, Michelle said, "There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display—there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America."
The Trumps, however, did not attend President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.