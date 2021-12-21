Entertainment For 'RRR,' 'Radhe Shyam,' 'Bheemla Nayak' release postponed to February

'Bheemla Nayak' will now release in February, 'F3' postponed to April

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak will now release on February 25, confirmed the makers. The multi-starrer Telugu venture F3, which was previously getting released on this date, will premiere on April 29. Originally set to target the Makar Sankranthi period in January, Bheemla Nayak was postponed to widen the gap between releases like RRR (January 7) and Radhe Shyam (January 14).

Twitter Post Not January 12, 'Bheemla Nayak' will drop on February 25

Despite trying hard, #BheemlaNayak couldn't make it for Jan 12 release, due to some unavoidable factors



Fans telugu audience, the wait has got a little longer. We request you to be with us and support us, you are in for a POWERFUL treat!



Reporting in Theatres, 25th Feb 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of multiple movies had to be stalled. Thus, as soon as conditions got better, producers lined up to book dates, effectively congesting the upcoming months. This also happened in Tollywood. Back in July, three movies and all big ones, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Kalyan's venture, were reported to clash on Sankranthi.

Industry Move comes following request from Telugu film producers' guild

So, the Telugu film producers' guild had requested Bheemla Nayak producers and Kalyan and others to push back the release dates. Apart from affecting box office numbers, several big movies releasing simultaneously can also bring up issues of theater/shows availability. While Babu had readily agreed to postpone his film, Kalyan and co. were reportedly firm about releasing the cop drama during Sankranthi until now.

Information Why Rajamouli thanked Babu and it's not what you think

In fact, it was Babu who "took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases, (sic)" said SS Rajamouli, RRR director. "Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere," it added. Interestingly, Rajamouli-Babu are collaborating soon.

Quote Reasons: 'RRR,' 'Radhe Shyam' and their pan-Indian appeal

"The production of RRR and Radhe Shyam began almost three years ago and will be released across the country," explained producer Dil Raju. To facilitate these two big releases, the producers' guild "requested and convinced the producers and the hero of Bheemla Nayak to postpone the release," and here we are. Further, to accommodate Bheemla Nayak's release, Raju-backed F3 has been pushed to April.

Twitter Post Producer Dil Raju thanked 'Bheemla Nayak' team for postponing venture

Cast Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen also star in 'Bheemla Nayak'

Starring Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Kaur, F3 is the sequel to the comedy F2 and has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Ravipudi announced the new release date on social media, "We're shaking theatres this summer to make more & more fun with our #F3Movie on 29th April 2022." Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak co-stars Rana Daggubati, and Nithya Menen in important roles.