DGCA begins detailed inspection of Air India's Gurugram base

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) , will conduct a detailed inspection of Air India 's primary base in Gurugram, starting from today, according to The Economic Times. The review is part of an annual surveillance program and was scheduled before the airline's recent plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The inspection will cover aircraft airworthiness records, crew training, and duty period records.

Increased oversight Revamped audit procedure for airlines DGCA has stepped up its scrutiny of Air India's operations. The regulator has asked its inspectors to share details of all inspections and audits conducted on Air India since 2024. Further, it has also revamped its audit procedure to make it more comprehensive in the wake of the deadly incident involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

Paradigm shift DGCA aims for a holistic evaluation DGCA's new framework will evaluate the aviation ecosystem holistically, moving away from fragmented oversight models. The audits will assess three main areas: the effectiveness of an organization's Safety Management System (SMS), the robustness of its operational practices, and compliance with regulatory provisions. Special audits will be conducted by officials with expertise in air safety, airworthiness of aircraft, training standards of crew, and air navigation.