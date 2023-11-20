2 Rafale jets search for alleged 'UFO' over Imphal airport

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:43 pm Nov 20, 202303:43 pm

IAF scrambles 2 Rafale jets after reports of UFO sighting in Imphal

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday scrambled two Rafale aircraft after being alerted about the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO) over the Imphal airport in Manipur. Launched from West Bengal's Hasimara air base, the fighter jets undertook separate search operations for the UFO but couldn't find anything. "The aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carried out low-level flying over the suspected area to look for the UFO, but it did not find anything there," defense sources told ANI.

Probe underway to find details of UFO: Sources

The alleged UFO was sighted over the Imphal airport at around 2:30pm on Sunday, after which several commercial flights were affected. "The agencies concerned are trying to find out the details of the UFO as there are videos of the UFO over the Imphal airport," ANI quoted sources as saying. After Imphal's airport was allowed to resume flight operations, the IAF's Shillong-headquartered Eastern Command announced it activated its air defense response mechanism but didn't provide any further details.

UFO sighting triggered several flight delays on Sunday

Flight operations at Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport were halted for several hours after the alleged UFO sighting. Some flights also got diverted, with an IndiGo flight from Kolkata initially ordered "to hold overhead" before getting diverted to Guwahati instead. Another flight from Delhi was diverted to Kolkata. Moreover, at least three flights from Imphal, two operated by Air India and one by Indigo, were delayed. They left the airport after receiving clearance after around three hours.

Incident comes amid ongoing unrest in Manipur

The alleged UFO sighting in Imphal has triggered security concerns in Manipur, which has been facing widespread ethnic violence since May 3. A tribal march against the Meitei community's demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status triggered the crisis. While over 180 people have reportedly died, thousands were injured in the clashes. Meiteis—53% of Manipur's population—are concerned about the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Whereas tribal Kukis and Nagas—40% of the population—are worried about losing their ancestral lands.

Manipur government's mobile internet ban continues

Sunday's UFO incident also coincided with the Manipur government's extension of the mobile internet ban amid the unstable law and order situation until Thursday (November 23). The ban has been in place since May 5 but was briefly lifted in September. A recent order highlighted that such a move is needed to "stop the spread of disinformation and false rumors" and to prohibit any activity that might "cause serious disturbances to the peaceful coexistence and maintenance of public order."