A study reveals that wildlife cameras and drones in Corbett park are being misused to surveil local women without consent, causing them distress and altering their behavior.

The surveillance pushes women into riskier forest areas, increasing the likelihood of dangerous wildlife encounters.

The study emphasizes the need for conservation projects to ensure their technologies do not harm local communities, particularly women who rely on the forest for resources.

The government has denied the allegations

Wildlife cameras surveil women without consent in Corbett park: Study

By Trishant Simlai Nov 30, 2024

What's the story A study by researchers from the University of Cambridge has revealed the misuse of surveillance technologies in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park. The study found that local officials are using cameras and drones—originally meant for wildlife conservation—to monitor women without their consent. The government has denied the allegations but has also ordered an investigation into the matter.

Invasive monitoring

Surveillance technologies transform forests into 'masculinized spaces'

The study's lead author, Trishant Simlai, interviewed 270 residents around the tiger reserve over a year. He discovered that local women felt watched while performing daily activities in the forest. Simlai noted that these technologies transform forests into "masculinized spaces" extending societal patriarchal views. The research documented incidents where camera traps were secretly placed in areas frequented by women, leading to feelings of intimidation and altered behavior among them.

Behavioral impact

Drones used to intimidate women, alter behavior

The study also found that drones were intentionally flown over women to intimidate them and stop them from collecting natural resources, despite their legal rights. This surveillance has not only changed their behavior but also heightened the risks of dangerous animal encounters. RK Mishra, Chief Wildlife Warden in Uttarakhand, assured that the cameras aren't meant to breach privacy and that an investigation into these allegations is ongoing.

Mental distress

Surveillance practices negatively impact women's mental health

The presence of surveillance technology has pushed women further into uncharted forest areas, putting them at a greater risk of wildlife encounters such as elephants, the study said. The study also stressed on the adverse effect on women's mental health from these surveillance practices. Co-author Chris Sandbrook stressed that conservation projects need to ensure technologies don't do more harm than good, noting the need to understand how local women use forests for effective conservation strategies.