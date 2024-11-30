Summarize Simplifying... In short The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is investigating an incident where an audio clip defaming Rahul Gandhi was played on a bus, with potential disciplinary action for unsatisfactory staff explanations.

The opposition BJP has criticized this, accusing the ruling Congress of misusing power and neglecting development issues like health facilities and infrastructure.

BJP members suggest bus marshals could monitor passenger activities instead of drivers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Probe against bus staff has been initiated

Probe ordered after audio 'defaming' Rahul Gandhi played in bus

By Chanshimla Varah 09:33 am Nov 30, 202409:33 am

What's the story The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has launched a probe against a bus driver and conductor after a passenger played an audio clip criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on a bus plying between Dhalli and Sanjauli on November 5. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) received a complaint regarding the incident, prompting immediate action from HRTC. Notices were served to the bus staff, seeking explanations within three days.

Political backlash

HRTC warns of disciplinary action, BJP criticizes move

The HRTC management has warned of further disciplinary action if the explanations given by the bus staff are found unsatisfactory. The move has been criticized by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the ruling Congress government of misusing its authority. Former minister Sukhram Chaudhary said, "It is wrong to harass ordinary employees like drivers and conductors over such matters." He claimed Himachal Pradesh is becoming a "subject of ridicule" due to these actions.

Development concerns

BJP accuses government of neglecting development

Chaudhary also alleged the state government is ignoring development and public welfare schemes. He stressed issues like health facilities and infrastructure need more attention. Echoing these sentiments, Dharamshala BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma said, "A driver is responsible for driving, not monitoring what passengers listen to." Sharma suggested deploying marshals on buses if the government is concerned about such matters.