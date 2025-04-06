What's the story

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has taken on Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha for his reaction to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's comments on Indian startups.

Khandelwal called Palicha's response "misplaced and illogical."

The Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said Goyal had raised a genuine concern about what Indian startups were choosing to focus on.