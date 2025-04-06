BJP MP criticizes Zepto CEO's response to Piyush Goyal's remarks
What's the story
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has taken on Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha for his reaction to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's comments on Indian startups.
Khandelwal called Palicha's response "misplaced and illogical."
The Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said Goyal had raised a genuine concern about what Indian startups were choosing to focus on.
Critique
Zepto's approach questioned by Khandelwal
Khandelwal slammed Zepto's business model, saying, "claiming to create jobs and pay taxes while burning foreign capital to dismantle India's small neighborhood kirana stores is not innovation."
He said it was not in line with India's long-term strategic interests.
This follows Goyal questioning Indian food delivery startups for making unemployed people cheap labor at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' event.
Discussion
Goyal's comments spark debate
Goyal's comments at the Startup Mahakumbh have triggered much online debate. While some CEOs didn't agree with his comments on Chinese and Indian startups, others backed his stance that Indian startups need to think bigger, more future-oriented projects.
Palicha defended Zepto's business model by listing its contributions: creating 1.5 lakh jobs, paying annual tax above ₹1,000 crore, and bringing in over $1 billion in FDI.
Innovation focus
Khandelwal emphasizes innovation for national benefit
Khandelwal rejected Palicha's defense, saying it missed the gist of Goyal's message.
"Innovation must serve the nation, not just convenience."
He said startups need to play their part in helping India achieve technological self-reliance and global leadership, instead of chasing short-term commercial gains at the cost of conventional businesses.
His remarks highlight a demand for startups to align their objectives with national interests.