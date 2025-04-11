Kerala man gets life for raping COVID-19 patient in ambulance
What's the story
A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal Sessions Court in Pathanamthitta in Kerala on Friday for raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient inside an ambulance in September 2020.
The convict, Noufal from Kayamkulam, was also directed to pay a fine of ₹1.08 lakh.
The crime happened when the young woman was being taken to a COVID-19 care center.
Assault incident
Incident details and arrest
Noufal, the ambulance driver, took her off the route and drove her to a secluded spot where he raped her.
He apologized to her after the rape before dropping her off at the care center.
The survivor filmed his apology, which became key evidence in the case.
When she arrived at the care center, the survivor told her ordeal to health officials there.
They informed police, who located Noufal and arrested him.
Legal proceedings
Survivor's actions led to arrest
The case caused widespread public outrage over alleged breach of protocol by the District Medical Office in sending a female patient alone in an ambulance.
The prosecution produced 83 documents, questioned 55 witnesses, and submitted 12 significant pieces of evidence.
While testifying during the trial in July, the survivor passed out just as the court was playing the accused's audio recording.