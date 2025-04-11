What's the story

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal Sessions Court in Pathanamthitta in Kerala on Friday for raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient inside an ambulance in September 2020.

The convict, Noufal from Kayamkulam, was also directed to pay a fine of ₹1.08 lakh.

The crime happened when the young woman was being taken to a COVID-19 care center.