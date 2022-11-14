Sports

Injury rules PV Sindhu out of BWF World Tour Finals

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu will miss the season-ending 2022 BWF World Tour Finals scheduled in Guangzhou, China, starting December 14. Sindhu hasn't competed since August this year, having suffered a stress fracture in her left ankle. Although Sindhu was expected to recover in time for the BWF World Tour Finals, her team informed the Badminton Association of India (BAI) about her withdrawal.

"Her doctor has advised her to take some more time so that she recovers completely ahead of the new season," PV Ramana, Sindhu's father, told PTI, confirming her withdrawal from the tournament. "She has discussed the pros and cons, including the many restrictions in Guangzhou. Keeping the new season in mind, she has taken this decision," Ramana added.

In August, Sindhu missed the Badminton World Championships. The 27-year-old sustained a stress fracture on her left foot during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Despite the pain, Sindhu willed herself to the gold medal in the women's singles final, besting Canada's Michelle Li (21-15, 21-13). Earlier, she bagged a silver in the mixed-team event during the Games.