What's the story

Micron Semiconductor Technology India Pvt Ltd (MSTI) and Aequs Group have received the green light from the government's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Board to set up SEZs for semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing in India.

Micron plans to invest ₹13,000 crore in a 37.64-hectare facility at Sanand, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Aequs Group will invest ₹100 crore for an 11.55-hectare SEZ in Dharwad, Karnataka.