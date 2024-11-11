Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1981, rookie Fernando Valenzuela sparked "Fernandomania" with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading them to a World Series victory.

His impressive stats included a 13-7 record, a 2.48 ERA, and a leading 180 strikeouts, earning him both Rookie of the Year and Cy Young honors.

Throughout his career, Valenzuela achieved a 173-153 record, six All-Star selections, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear: Fernando Valenzuela became the first rookie to win the Cy Young Award in 1981 (Image credit: X/@MLB)

#ThisDayThatYear: Dodgers' Valenzuela becomes first rookie Cy Young winner

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:02 pm Nov 11, 202406:02 pm

What's the story On November 11, 1981, Fernando Valenzuela, a pitcher for the LA Dodgers, made history by becoming the first rookie to win the prestigious Cy Young Award in MLB. Known for his "Fernandomania" frenzy, his powerful left-arm pitching and unique style captivated fans and players alike. We decode his 1981 season, detail the award, and break down his crunch career stats.

1981 season - Dodgers

Recap of the 1981 season of the Dodgers

The 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers (63-47) saw rookie Valenzuela ignite "Fernandomania" with a shutout on Opening Day, later earning both Rookie of the Year and Cy Young honors. The season, divided by a two-month players' strike, saw the Dodgers win the National League West's first half, then advance through the Astros and Expos to beat the Yankees and claim the World Series title.

1981 season - Valenzuela

Valenzuela's historic rookie season highlights

In 1981, Valenzuela made an immediate impact, starting the season 8-0 with a 0.50 ERA, seven complete games, and five shutouts. He finished with a 13-7 record, a 2.48 ERA, and led MLB with eight shutouts and 180 strikeouts. His 1981 season helped the Dodgers win the World Series, where he went 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA.

Career stats

Pitcher's impressive career stats

In his career, Valenzuela posted a 173-153 record with a 3.54 ERA and 2,074 strikeouts across 453 games. In 1981, he led the MLB with eight shutouts, going 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA. He was a key figure in the postseason, helping the Dodgers win the World Series. Valenzuela's career postseason record stands at 5-1 with a 1.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts (63.2 innings).

Awards

Valenzuela's awards and achievements

Valenzuela earned six All-Star selections (1981-1986) and a World Series title (1981). Valenzuela also received a Gold Glove (1986) and two Silver Slugger awards (1981, 1983). He led the NL in wins (1986) and strikeouts (1981). Valenzuela threw a no-hitter in 1990 and had his No. 34 retired by the Dodgers. The pitcher was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.