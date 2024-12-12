Summarize Simplifying... In short On Instagram, if you stumble upon a post that doesn't pique your interest, you can choose to see less of such content. Just tap the three-dot button on the post and select "Not Interested" or press and hold a post in Explore, then tap "Hide".

Instagram lets you hide unwanted content from your feed

How to hide Instagram posts you're not interested in

By Akash Pandey 05:07 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Sometimes, you come across an Instagram post that doesn't quite spark your interest—maybe it's off-brand, irrelevant, or just not your vibe. Instead of letting it clutter your feed or bore you, why not hide it? Hiding a post allows you to keep your feed fresh and tailored to your preferences. As soon as you select the option, Instagram will remove the post and show fewer similar posts in the future, helping you curate your online space.

If you come across a post you're not interested in on your feed, Reels, Explore, or Search, you can opt to see fewer posts like it. Simply tap the more actions (three-dot) button on the content and select "Not Interested." Alternatively, you can press and hold a reel or post in the Explore feed, and then tap "Hide" to remove that particular content from your feed.

Reporting offensive content on Instagram

If you come across content that violates Instagram's Community Standards, you can choose to report it. Simply tap the three-dot button on the content, click on "Report," and follow the on-screen instructions. Remember, your report is anonymous unless you're reporting an intellectual property violation. The account you report won't be able to see who filed the report.