To watch Instagram reels with friends during a video call, simply tap the Messenger icon, start a call, and select the media button to choose the content.

If you wish to stop sharing, tap 'Remove' on the media player.

Remember, any volume adjustments only affect your device and inability to view shared content could be due to age restrictions, content type, or app/device issues.

You can watch content without sharing the screen

How to watch reels with friends on Instagram video call

By Akash Pandey 01:47 pm Dec 13, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Instagram allows users to watch videos, reels, and photos with friends during audio or video calls without the need to share their screen. This feature works in both individual and group conversations, making it easy to enjoy content together while chatting. To view content with your friends, simply follow the steps outlined in this story.

User guide

How to use the feature

Open the Instagram app on your device and tap the Messenger icon in the top-right corner to start an audio or video call with a friend or a group. Once the call begins, tap the media button at the bottom-center of the screen to select the content to watch. Users can choose from posts they've "Liked," posts they've "Saved," or Instagram Reels. Additionally, they can pick from the suggested posts displayed on their screen.

Steps for termination

Stop viewing content together

To stop sharing content during a call, tap Remove in the top-right corner of the media player. Note that adjusting the volume or muting the content only affects your device. If you're unable to view posts or reels together during an Instagram audio or video call, the issue might be related to age restrictions, content type, or app/device problems.