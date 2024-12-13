How to watch reels with friends on Instagram video call
Instagram allows users to watch videos, reels, and photos with friends during audio or video calls without the need to share their screen. This feature works in both individual and group conversations, making it easy to enjoy content together while chatting. To view content with your friends, simply follow the steps outlined in this story.
How to use the feature
Open the Instagram app on your device and tap the Messenger icon in the top-right corner to start an audio or video call with a friend or a group. Once the call begins, tap the media button at the bottom-center of the screen to select the content to watch. Users can choose from posts they've "Liked," posts they've "Saved," or Instagram Reels. Additionally, they can pick from the suggested posts displayed on their screen.
Stop viewing content together
To stop sharing content during a call, tap Remove in the top-right corner of the media player. Note that adjusting the volume or muting the content only affects your device. If you're unable to view posts or reels together during an Instagram audio or video call, the issue might be related to age restrictions, content type, or app/device problems.