Narula trained with her father, the late Kesar Singh Narula—himself a music composer—before being taken under the wing of Ustad Ghulam Sadiq Khan of Rampur Sahaswan Gharana

She was known for singing "bhajans" and "Sufiana" compositions before making her mark in the film industry with songs like Judaai Judaai in 1997.

On receiving the Padma Shri, she said in an interview, "I've worked hard for 50 years and now I feel like God has come before me."