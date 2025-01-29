Padma awardee Jaspinder Narula: Sufi voice that stormed playback singing
What's the story
Celebrated playback singer Jaspinder Narula has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award this year.
The recognition is not just a major highlight in her five-decade-long career; it is an acknowledgment of how much the arts touch our lives.
Narula started with classical and devotional songs but became a rage in both Punjabi and Hindi popular music.
Career path
Journey from devotional music to film industry
Narula trained with her father, the late Kesar Singh Narula—himself a music composer—before being taken under the wing of Ustad Ghulam Sadiq Khan of Rampur Sahaswan Gharana
She was known for singing "bhajans" and "Sufiana" compositions before making her mark in the film industry with songs like Judaai Judaai in 1997.
On receiving the Padma Shri, she said in an interview, "I've worked hard for 50 years and now I feel like God has come before me."
Career highlights
Film singing career and popular discography
Narula's film singing career took off after music director Kalyanji discovered her at a private gathering in Delhi.
Her discography includes hits like Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare from Dulhe Raja and Bumbroo from Mission Kashmir.
Her unique voice has earned her tremendous fame and popularity in the industry. But more than that, she has been appreciated for singing folk and devotional songs.
Award perspective
Timing and recognition of awards
No stranger to adulation and success, Narula has won the Best Singer award on numerous occasions. From Filmfare to the Padma Shri, it has been as much about popular music as it has been about Sufi and Gurbani.
Her awards testify to her dedication to her craft. In this regard, she has also earned a Philosophy Doctorate in Music from the University of Delhi.
Emotional consecration
Narula credits late father for her musical success
Narula's humility and grounding can be gauged from the fact that she dedicated her Padma Shri award to her late father.
Her renditions in Hindi and Punjabi music have indeed been the toast of the vox populi. But it is her spiritual depth that makes one sit up and take notice that there is nothing cosmetic about her voice or her illustrious career.