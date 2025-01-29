What's the story

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that domicile-based reservations in postgraduate (PG) medical courses are impermissible as they are unconstitutional.

The verdict was pronounced by a three-judge bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and SVN Bhatti.

They held that such reservations violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.