The first Sikh Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to the Indian judiciary.

Notably, in March 2017, he had suggested an out-of-court settlement for the disputed Ayodhya matter and even offered to mediate if all parties agreed.

The matter was finally settled by a five-judge bench headed by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi in November 2019.