5 Denzel Washington sci-fi thrillers you need to rewatch

Denzel Washington is one of the most celebrated actors in the world, and he has contributed a lot to the sci-fi thriller genre. His roles generally mix mind-numbing drama with a tinge of the future, which is enough to keep the audiences hooked around the globe. Here are five iconic sci-fi thrillers starring Washington, and what makes him and the films so versatile.

Virtual Chase 'Virtuosity': A digital pursuit In Virtuosity, Washington plays a former cop who has to deal with a virtual reality entity gone rogue in the real world. The film dives into themes of technology and identity as Washington's character navigates a digital minefield. Released in 1995, this film mixes action and speculative fiction, giving you an engaging ride about the consequences of advanced technology.

Temporal twist 'Deja Vu': Time-travel mystery Deja Vu stars Washington as an ATF agent who investigates a ferry explosion with the help of experimental surveillance technology that allows him to look back in time. The movie explores themes of fate and choice as he races against time to stop another disaster. Released in 2006, it is a perfect blend of science fiction and suspenseful storytelling, highlighting Washington's talent for playing determined and resourceful characters.

Survival journey 'The Book of Eli': Post-apocalyptic quest In The Book of Eli, Washington plays a lone traveler traversing an empty world post-apocalypse. His character is on a quest to keep a sacred book safe, which contains the key to humanity's future. The 2010 film mixes action with philosophical undertones of faith and survival. Washington's performance makes the narrative deep as he embodies resilience in chaos.

Covert operations 'Safe House': Espionage thriller While it isn't strictly sci-fi, Safe House adds elements of espionage and high-tech surveillance into its thrilling plotline. Washington plays Tobin Frost, an ex-CIA operative on the run from assassins, under the watch of Ryan Reynolds's character, Matt Weston, at a safe house. Released in 2012, this movie offers intense action sequences along with intricate plot twists involving global intelligence networks.