After 'Candyman,' looking forward to these top five horror/slasher films

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 04:38 pm

List of upcoming horror-drama

Candyman is having a real sweet run at the United States box office! The Nia DaCosta directorial released on August 27, and has collected $22mn from the US and Canadian cinema halls, over the first weekend. It even managed to surpass Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and Paw Patrol: The Movie. Let us see which other horror flicks are releasing after this slasher outing.

#1

James Wan returns with 'Malignant,' to bring 'the devil closer'

Creator of The Conjuring Universe and co-creator of Saw and Insidious franchises, James Wan is coming back with yet another spine-chilling drama, Malignant. Scheduled to release on September 10, 2021, the movie will bring "the devil closer." The story also ties supernatural entities to the present, which Annabelle Wallis's character encountered as a child. Apart from theaters, it's also headed the HBO Max way.

#2

Michael Myers is coming back in 'Halloween Kills'

"And the night when Michael Myers returns isn't over." David Gordon Green is set to bring us Halloween Kills, along with the masked monster Myers, in this twelfth installment of the Halloween franchise. The movie is slated for a world premiere at 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 8, 2021. Moreover, its direct sequel named Halloween Ends is releasing on October 14, 2022.

#3

'Last Night in Soho' will explore nightmares of 1960s' London

Last Night In Soho spins around a young lady named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) who gets transported to the London of 1960s, and finds herself in the body of her idol, Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy). She then has horrifying experiences once she realizes the reality of that era. This Edgar Wright psychological drama is being distributed by Universal Pictures, and will premiere on October 29, 2021.

#4

'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City' tours evil of city

Johannes Roberts' directorial Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is based on the Resident Evil video game series. At first, Wan had showed interest in the reboot version, and after he left, Roberts came on board the project. The Sony Pictures distributed survival drama, which revolves around the "evil brewing below the surface" of Raccoon city, will premiere on November 24, this year.

#5

'Scream' uncovers the terror of masked man killer

Paramount Pictures' Scream has been helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The movie is about a young lady who discovers the terror of a masked killer in her hometown. The meta-slasher movie, Scream is the fifth installment of the series. After being delayed for its 2021 tentative release date because of COVID-19, the movie is now slated for a January 14, 2022 premiere.