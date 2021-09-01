Saira Banu admitted to hospital, shifted to ICU ward today

Saira Banu is recuperating in the ICU ward of the Hinduja Hospital

Saira Banu is recuperating in the ICU ward of the Hinduja Hospital, where she was admitted a few days ago after she complained of uneasiness. News reports suggested that three days back, the veteran actress felt a sharp and sudden drop in her blood pressure, and was rushed to the hospital. She was shifted to the ICU ward today, and is reportedly stable.

Details

Oxygen level is still low, difficulty in breathing remains

Reports further said that she was taken to the Khar hospital due to a minor heart attack, but there has been no official confirmation of the same. Even Faisal Farooqui, her family friend, hasn't said anything yet. Banu's condition is better now, but her oxygen level is still not up to the mark, due to which she is still having difficulty in breathing.

Information

Banu lost her husband, Dilip Kumar, in July this year

To note, the senior performer, who is 77 now, was devastated after she lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July this year. The seasoned actor, known for the methodical approach to his roles and performance, passed away in the wee hours of July 7. He took his last breath in Hinduja Hospital, where he was wheeled in a week before his death.

Past event

God snatched away my reason for living, Banu had said

After his demise, the Padosan actress was reported to have told Kumar's doctor, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything." His body was wrapped in Tricolor and he was laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan. Banu had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for their help.

Others

Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Uddhav Thackeray had visited residence

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, arrived earlier at the couple's Mumbai residence to offer prayers. Khan, who's known to share a strong bond with both of them, was captured consoling a grief-stricken Banu. Dharmendra, Vidya Balan and her husband/producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also visited her. Thackeray, his son Aditya, and politician Sharad Pawar were spotted as well.