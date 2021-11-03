'83' teaser is releasing this Friday, but there's a catch

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 03, 2021, 02:06 pm

Makers of 'Sooryavanshi' and '83' have chalked out a deal. Find out about it

The wait is over for Ranveer Singh's fans as 83 arrives in cinemas this December. News has it that the teaser of this Kabir Khan-directorial will be shown in theaters exclusively during Sooryavanshi's run. After that, it will hit other platforms. Now this is a smart promotional strategy as the Akshay Kumar-starrer is expected to pull in crowds to the cinema halls.

Details

The teaser will get good viewership before hitting YouTube

Sooryavanshi is a Friday, November 5 release. The 83 teaser will get a good amount of eyeballs before getting launched online on Sunday or a Monday. And the clip will be shown globally, wherever the cop drama would release. Apparently, it will be the first time the teaser of a certain film is being released in theaters before hitting the digital and other platforms.

About

Pritam has composed the music for the sports drama

The sports drama is based on the Indian team's historic 1983 World Cup win. The film stars Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi, Saqib Saleem, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. The music of the movie has been scored by Pritam. 83 is jointly bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), and Kabir Khan Films. It hits theaters on December 24.

Information

'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth cop offering from Shetty

Directed by Golmaal helmer Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Cape of Good Films, and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Apart from Kumar, Shetty's fourth cop drama also stars Katrina Kaif (who plays Kumar's wife) along with Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Singh as Simmba. The script has been written by Farhad Samji, Yunus Sajawal, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, and Sanchit Bendre.

Schedule

Sweet November: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' 'Satyameva Jayate 2,' 'Antim'

Just after Sooryavanshi, many other big-budget films are set to hit theaters. Yash Raj Films's Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 comedy, is next in line. It arrives on November 19. John Abraham's intense actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 releases on November 25. A day after that, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim arrives in the cinema halls on November 26.