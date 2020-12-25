In a proud moment for Honda, over 90 lakh units of its Shine motorbike have been sold in India since its debut here in 2006. The two-wheeler enjoys the highest market share of 39% in its segment and recorded year-on-year (YOY) growth of 26% in November this year. As for the highlights, it has a commuter-based look and runs on a BS6-compliant 125cc engine.

Information A detailed look at the sales figures

Honda Shine hit the 10-lakh sales milestone in 54 months. This rose to 30 lakh in 2014, with a 33% market share in the segment. Also, it became the first 125cc motorbike to reach the 50-lakh sales landmark followed by 70 lakh sales in 2018.

Design Honda Shine: At a glance

The Honda Shine is built on a diamond frame and sports a minimalistic commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a chromed exhaust. The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb taillight. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a curb weight of 115kg and a 10.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Shine draws power from a BS6-compliant, fuel-injected, 125cc engine that generates a maximum power of 10.86hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.9Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Shine is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a Combi-Brake System (CBS) for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic type forks on the rear end.

Information The price starts at Rs. 69,415