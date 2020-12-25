Last updated on Dec 25, 2020, 09:35 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a proud moment for Honda, over 90 lakh units of its Shine motorbike have been sold in India since its debut here in 2006.
The two-wheeler enjoys the highest market share of 39% in its segment and recorded year-on-year (YOY) growth of 26% in November this year.
As for the highlights, it has a commuter-based look and runs on a BS6-compliant 125cc engine.
Honda Shine hit the 10-lakh sales milestone in 54 months. This rose to 30 lakh in 2014, with a 33% market share in the segment. Also, it became the first 125cc motorbike to reach the 50-lakh sales landmark followed by 70 lakh sales in 2018.
The Honda Shine is built on a diamond frame and sports a minimalistic commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a chromed exhaust.
The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb taillight. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
It has a curb weight of 115kg and a 10.5-liter fuel tank.
The Honda Shine draws power from a BS6-compliant, fuel-injected, 125cc engine that generates a maximum power of 10.86hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.9Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Shine is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a Combi-Brake System (CBS) for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic type forks on the rear end.
In India, the BS6-compliant Honda Shine commuter bike carries a price tag of Rs. 69,415 for the drum variant and is priced at Rs. 74,115 for the disc model (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
