Japanese automaker Toyota is expected to launch the 2021 RAV4 SUV in India by Diwali. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the images, it will have a blacked-out grille, roof rails, 5-spoke alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car is based on TNGA platform

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. It has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out multi-slat grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Information It runs on a 218hp, hybrid powertrain

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 draws power from a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, linked to an electric motor and a CVT gearbox. The hybrid powertrain delivers a combined output of 218hp of maximum power.

Interiors The car has a spacious cabin with many safety features

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, key-less entry, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel with active cruise control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, blind-spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Information 2021 Toyota RAV4: Pricing and availability