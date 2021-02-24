-
Toyota RAV4 found testing in India; launch likely by DiwaliLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 03:17 pm
Japanese automaker Toyota is expected to launch the 2021 RAV4 SUV in India by Diwali.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the images, it will have a blacked-out grille, roof rails, 5-spoke alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car is based on TNGA platform
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. It has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out multi-slat grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlamps.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.
Information
It runs on a 218hp, hybrid powertrain
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 draws power from a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, linked to an electric motor and a CVT gearbox. The hybrid powertrain delivers a combined output of 218hp of maximum power.
Interiors
The car has a spacious cabin with many safety features
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, key-less entry, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel with active cruise control.
It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, blind-spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert.
Information
2021 Toyota RAV4: Pricing and availability
In the US, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 carries a starting price-tag of $27,325 (approximately Rs. 19.7 lakh). The car should be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and go official around Diwali at a price-tag of around Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom).