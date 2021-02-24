Austrian automaker KTM has revealed the 2021 version of its 1290 Super Adventure R motorbike. It is unlikely to be launched in India. As for the highlights, the bike sports a refreshed look and comes with a host of new tech features. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,301cc, V-twin LC8 engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has a 7.0-inch instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R has an eye-catching look, featuring a 3-part sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, handguards, and eye-catching paintwork. The bike packs a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a LED headlamp, and rides on ALPINA aluminium spoked wheels. It has a 23-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 221kg.

Information It runs on a 158hp, 1,301cc engine

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,301cc, LC8 V-twin engine that generates 158hp of power at 9,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, a slipper clutch, and an optional quickshifter.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with off-road ABS, traction control, and stability control. Five riding modes - Rain, Sport, Street, Off-road, and Rally - are also available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by fully-adjustable WP XPLOR 48mm forks on the front side and a WP PDS rear shock.

Information 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R: Pricing and availability