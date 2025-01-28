Nandamuri Balakrishna's Padma Bhushan—testament to legacy, talent, versatility
What's the story
Among the recipients of India's third-highest civilian honors this year is the celebrated Telugu actor and three-time MLA from Hindupur, Nandamuri Balakrishna.
He was conferred the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contributions to the field of arts.
Balakrishna is as much known for his acting chops and producing capabilities as he is for being the legendary NT Rama Rao's son. But he did not just inherit a legacy; he created his own.
Early years
Child artiste to lead roles
Balayya, as he is popularly known, began his career in the film industry when he was just 14 in Tatamma Kala (1974). As a child artist, he proved his mettle in a series of fascinating films.
He was also involved in his father's directorial projects such as Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977) and Akbar Saleem Anarkali (1979).
His debut as a solo lead actor happened in 1984 in Saahasamey Jeevitham (1984).
Diverse selection
Varied filmography and trademark
Balakrishna's versatility really shines when one examines his filmography; his portrayal of diverse characters stretches the norms of conventional acceptance.
His repertoire ranges from hagiographies to science fiction; he has as consummately played the role of a warrior as a rowdy mechanic.
His proliferous career has seen him act in over 100 films, with charismatic loquacity being his trademark.
Felicitations
Awards won
One gets tired of counting the number of times Balakrishna has won awards for his acting: three times winner of Best Actor in Nandi Awards; three times winner in the same category in the Santosham Film Awards; three times Best Actor award winner in the TSR National Awards among others.
He has also been nominated an astounding seven times for the Best Actor award in the Telugu category by Filmfare Awards South.
Beyond cinema
Life in politics; philanthropy
Balakrishna campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in every election for Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu. It was only natural then that he entered the political arena in 2014.
He currently represents the Hindupur Assembly constituency in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a post he has held for three consecutive terms.
Besides, he is the chairman and managing trustee of the Indo-American Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, which has helped treat nearly 2.5 lakh patients over 20 years.