Among the recipients of India's third-highest civilian honors this year is the celebrated Telugu actor and three-time MLA from Hindupur, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

He was conferred the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contributions to the field of arts.

Balakrishna is as much known for his acting chops and producing capabilities as he is for being the legendary NT Rama Rao's son. But he did not just inherit a legacy; he created his own.