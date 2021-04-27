IPL 2021, RCB overcome DC to move atop: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 11:22 pm

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have reclaimed their position at the top of the table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

RCB overcame Delhi Capitals in match number 22 on Tuesday.

After being put into bat first, RCB posted 171/5 in 20 overs.

AB de Villiers slammed a 42-ball 75*.

In reply, DC went on to lose by just one run.

Here's more.

DC vs RCB

How did the match pan out?

RCB lost both their openers inside the powerplay overs and then saw Glenn Maxwell departing, who tried to up the ante.

At 60/3, RCB needed a partnership and the likes of Rajat Patidar and ABD stitched a 50-plus stand.

ABD made the difference for RCB in the end.

In reply, DC saw Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer fight back but it wasn't enough.

ABD

ABD smashes his 40th IPL half-century

ABD showed his mettle with a valiant unbeaten 75-run knock.

The T20 legend smashed three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 178.57.

ABD has become the seventh batsman to get past 200 runs in IPL 2021 (204).

He smashed his second fifty this season and now has 40 in total.

The veteran ace is now the seventh-highest scorer against DC (549).

IPL runs

ABD gets past 5,000 IPL runs

ABD now has 5,053 career IPL runs at an average of 41.08.

He became the sixth batsman in IPL history to surpass 5,000 runs.

ABD has also become the fastest to 5,000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced.

As per ESPNCricinfo, ABD (3,288) got past David Warner's tally (3,554).

Stats

Notable stats registered in the match

Virat Kohli (12) became the first batsman to get past 900 runs against DC in the IPL (909).

De Villiers registered a fifth fifty against his former side Delhi.

Avesh Khan (1/24) has raced to 12 wickets in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel claimed two wickets.

He has 17 wickets this season and 63 overall.

Do you know?

Amit Mishra dismisses Maxwell for the fifth time in IPL

Amit Mishra claimed the prized wicket of Glenn Maxwell. The veteran spinner (1/27) has now dismissed the Aussie batsman on five occasions in the IPL. Mishra has also raced to 166 career IPL scalps. He now has 16 scalps against the RCB.

Information

Hetmyer and Pant bring up fifties

Shimron Hetmyer (53*) brought up a fifty off just 23 balls against his former employees RCB. The West Indian star smashed 2 fours and four sixes. This was his second IPL fifty. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant (58*) hit his 14th IPL fifty.