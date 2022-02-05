Sports

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns reveals bowel cancer diagnosis

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns reveals bowel cancer diagnosis

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 05, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer (Photo Credit: Instagram/chriscairns2021)

Veteran New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns on Saturday revealed that he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. Cairns confirmed the development on his official Instagram page in a lengthy statement. The 51-year-old termed the news as a "big shock" in his Insta post. He was discharged from a hospital in Canberra last week after a life-threatening heart attack and paraplegia. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

Cairns has suffered a series of health complications in the year gone by.

In August 2021, Cairns underwent a life-saving operation after suffering a heart attack.

He underwent four open-heart surgeries and was left paralysed after suffering a spinal stroke on the operating table.

Thereafter, he was admitted to a special rehabilitation facility of the University of Canberra hospital and was discharged last week.

Statement Cairns shared the news on Instagram

"As far as weeks go, I thought that Tom Brady retiring was going to be the low point this week... but as it turned out, TB12's retirement comes a distant second," Cairns wrote. "I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer... a big shock and not what I was expecting after what was supposed to be a routine checkup," he added.

Words Cairns says he feels 'lucky'

"So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place...and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life," he continued. "Wasn't all bad this week either, managed to get in some kids sport and celebrate (son) Noah's birthday at home," he added.

Career One of the finest all-rounders

Cairns was one of the finest all-rounders in his era. He represented New Zealand in over 270 internationals. He scored 4,950 runs from 215 ODIs (4 hundreds), and also took 201 wickets. Cairns also smashed 3,320 runs and picked up 218 wickets in Tests. In 2004, he became only the sixth man to achieve the double of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets.

Match-fixing Cairns was allegedly involved in match-fixing

Cairns was alleged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for match-fixing after an investigation in 2013. As per the allegations, he attempted to manipulate games in India when he was captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the Indian Cricket League. Former Kiwi cricketers Lou Vincent and Brendon McCullum accused Cairns of approaching them about fixing matches. Notably, Cairns had refuted these claims.