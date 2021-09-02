Sidharth Shukla's 'tough exterior' melted only for this person

Sidharth Shukla owes his career and fame to his mother

If there's one news that has shaken us to the core today, it's undoubtedly about Sidharth Shukla's death. The young, promising and upcoming star died today due to a heart attack. He was just 40. A favorite of thousands, the trending hashtags were proof, Shukla emphasized repeatedly that he owed this success to one woman, his mother, "the most important person" in his life.

Shukla's poignant post was shared by Humans of Bombay

As per a post that was written by Shukla once, which Humans of Bombay shared today, he said that despite his "tough exterior," if there's "one person I will always melt" for it's his mother. Recounting those days when he was a toddler, he said he'd "start crying if I had to go a second without her." She carried him even while making rotis.

His mother's mere presence forced him to be honest

The Balika Vadhu star then went on to trace his growing up days, when she became his "best friend." He shared everything with her "at an age where children were hiding things from their parents." Terming him a "mischievous" child, Shukla recalled how his mother's mere presence prompted him to always tell the truth and owe up to his mistakes.

Despite losing her husband, she weathered through the storm

"When my dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom, being the strong woman that she is, was our rock," added the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Expressing his admiration for her, Shukla said "despite our poor finances," she ran the household, took care of her three children, and "always fulfilled our demands!"

Rita Shukla sent him to modeling contest to tame him

Interestingly, it was Rita Shukla, his mother, who sent him to a "modeling contest" to "teach me a lesson." And the rest is history! During his stint inside the Bigg Boss house, he couldn't talk to her for three months and "being away from her was the toughest part." "Even today, mom remains my anchor," he wrapped up. We wish her all the strength!