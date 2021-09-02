Sidharth Shukla's death: Mumbai Police finds no injuries on body

Sep 02, 2021, 02:26 pm

Sidharth Shukla, who shot to fame with his role in Balika Vadhu and his stints in Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, passed away today due to a heart attack. His untimely demise has left the entertainment industry and his fan base in a state of disbelief. He was 40. Mumbai Police is right now at his residence for investigation.

'The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained'

As per news agency ANI, Mumbai Police has confirmed the sad news, and also added that they have found no injury on his body. "The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at the actor Sidharth Shukla's residence for investigation," said the cops. He "was brought dead to the hospital at 10.30 am," Mumbai Police added.

Actor Siddharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital at 10.30 am. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, says Mumbai's Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/KZO2k8MSPQ — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Shukla's family don't sense any foul play, has requested privacy

Meanwhile, Shukla's family is devastated and has requested not to spread rumors about his demise. Requesting privacy to grieve in isolation, they added that they don't suspect any foul play. However, they added that he wasn't under any "mental stress," possibly ruling out the angle of suicide. After he didn't wake up, his family rushed him to the hospital, but he was "brought dead."

Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill left her shooting immediately

Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. Meanwhile, his industry colleagues cannot believe that he has left them forever. While some pleaded with him to say something on social media, many broke down while talking to TV channels. Shehnaaz Gill, his rumored girlfriend, left her shooting immediately upon learning about the development. Social media loved this pair, and trended SidNaaz hashtags regularly.

Shukla made his digital debut with 'Broken But Beautiful' recently

The young star got a lot of accolades for his balanced act as Shivraj "Shiv" Shekhar in Balika Vadhu and his stints in several reality shows. He also made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful part three opposite Sonia Rathee, which is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Shukla's last post on Instagram was on August 24, when he promoted Mumbai Diaries.