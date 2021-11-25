'The Wheel of Time' becomes most-watched series premiere on Amazon

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 02:36 pm

'The Wheel Of Time' debuted on November 19

Amazon Prime Video's latest series, The Wheel Of Time, an adaptation of Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels, has become the streaming platform's most-watched series premiere of the year. Starring British actress Rosamund Pike, the show debuted on November 19. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke confirmed the news to a noted publication in a recent interview. Here's more about this exciting development.

Quote

'One of the Top 5 series launches of all time'

"We can firmly say that Wheel of Time was the most-watched series premiere of the year and one of the Top 5 series launches of all time for Prime Video," said Salke to Deadline, crediting the marketing and publicity teams. She added that it's "a bit of the door opening to the robust content slate that was delayed all coming together in 2022-23."

Twitter Post

The Wheel of Time has broken records as our most watched series premiere of the year! 🏔️🕰️⚙️ pic.twitter.com/mI1OgTcvdH — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 23, 2021

Details

'The Lord of the Rings' series hitting Amazon next September

"The (pending) robust content slate" Salke was referring to includes The Lord of the Rings that hits the streaming giant in September. The five-season long show has cost the studio a stunning $1 billion! This makes the show, based on JRR Tolkien's novel, the most expensive deal for a TV outing. Filming for the first season wrapped early in August this year.

Information

'The Wheel of Time' will go on till December 24

Coming back to The Wheel of Time, its first three episodes aired on Prime Video last week. The show has Pike as Moiraine, member of a powerful women-run organization, who teams up with four people to for a journey around the world. The first season will have eight episodes and the remaining three will release every week till December 24 this year.

Announcement

Amazon is developing 70 originals in different languages in India

The countries that contributed to "tens of millions of streams" of the series are US, India, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, informed Salke. Apart from these two shows, the streamer has its hands full, at least in India. As per country head Gaurav Gandhi, they are developing 70 originals across various languages since half of their regional content consumers are from outside the native states.