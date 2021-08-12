Turner & Hooch' episode four review: Turner's love triangle begins

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 06:14 pm

Josh Peck-starrer 'Turner & Hooch' episode four gets 3.5 stars

Episode four of Turner & Hooch titled In the Line of Fur is currently streaming. In it, we see Jr. Scott Turner volunteering to provide court security to a grumpy judge to impress his ex-flame, Brooke. On one hand, he's crazy for her, on the other, Erica's crush on him is growing stronger. And, Hooch is well-behaved this time (surprise!). Here's our review.

Story

Turner is 'Nick Jonas,' Hooch 'a dalmatian'

It begins with Hooch-Turner chasing a guy, whose name was mentioned in his father's case files. As they and Laura fail to find anything important, the latter reconnects with her ex-husband to investigate further. Simultaneously, Turner is on the judge's security duty, who calls him "Nick Jonas" and Hooch "dalmatian." An altercation happens between Turner and the judge, when the latter holds him responsible.

Information

This time, Turner's 'argument' makes him lose a case

It so happened that the judge feels Turner is responsible for leading him to the line of fire, even after the latter saved his life. This makes him angry, and emphasizes that it was the "safest route." This "argument" kicks him out of the case.

New Partner

Xavier and Turner's banter makes the episode enjoyable

In previous episodes, Turner's friend Jennifer always tagged along with him. As she's pregnant, he reluctantly chooses Xavier as his partner, who loves to give philosophical advices. The banter between them and Xavier's trust in Hooch than anyone else are some of the enjoyable moments of this episode. Will the trio be able to protect the judge? Watch it to know on Disney+ Hotstar.

Love Triangle

Is Turner taking advantage of Erica's feelings for him?

Ever since Brooke returned to his life, Turner's entire focus is on her. And to impress her, he needs Hooch to behave properly, thus, he seeks Erica's help. Looking at their connection, it seems Turner is aware of Erica's feelings, but he only approaches her when Hooch needs training. Interestingly, the episode ends with Brooke meeting the "dog lady" and asking Turner to reconnect.

Verdict

This episode focused on other characters too, gets 3.5 stars

Episode four was entertaining, especially because it not only focused on the titular characters, but others too. Laura, Erica, Brooke, and Judge Nelson were terrific onscreen. Plus, Hooch's adorable closeup shots are awe-worthy. Josh Peck (Turner) is less complaining than before and his love life is poised to take an interesting turn in the coming episodes, along with his dad's case. Verdict: 3.5 stars.