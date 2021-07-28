'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed

'Turner & Hooch' episode 2 gets 3.5 stars

Disney+ Hotstar is now premiering the second episode of Turner & Hooch. Titled A Good Day to Dog Hard, this episode is about Josh Peck aka Jr Scott Turner and his mastiff aka Hooch joining a new case as a K-9 unit. By now, the US Marshall has accepted the lifestyle of his pet, which was passed on by his father. Here's our review.

Story

Hooch's behavior kicks Turner out of a case, again

It begins with Hooch creating a mess of Turner's room. In the next shot, they have been put in Team-B, alongside Jessica and Xavier, for a high-profile case. As the team stays guard in a hotel, where Olympic committee and a diplomat are staying, Turner fails to control Hooch's behavior and loses the case. It, however, grabs the attention of the diplomat's daughter, Kaya.

Climax

How the duo comes to everyone's rescue

Eventually, Turner-Hooch turn babysitter for Kaya. As the trio enjoys their playdate and "kissy-face" game, Turner's team and the Olympic committee are being held hostages in the hotel. He, then, comes to the rescue and with Hooch's help, the K-9 unit saves everyone's lives and gets the bad guys arrested. Also, he gets a "jogging date" with Erica, who helps Turner to understand Hooch.

Cast

Tom Hanks's partner from the movie reprises his role

The series is said to be the sequel to Tom Hanks's movie by the same name. In second episode, Reginald VelJohnson, who played Hanks's partner David Sutton, reprised his role and is seen spending quality time with Turner's family. The best part about this series is that it continues to keep the memory of the film alive, especially the character — Sr Scott Turner.

Information

Turner, sister Laura find a clue on their father's case

Parallelly, the second episode deals with Laura and Turner's father's mysterious case files. In the end, they go out for a "look-see" to the place where their father had a heart attack. Hooch, then, finds a broken watch, which turns out to be Sr Turner's.

Verdict

The second episode, thankfully, wasn't boring; gets 3.5 stars

Meanwhile, this episode has picked up the pace, and didn't bore much like the first episode. Peck's performance has improved, while Hooch stays adorable. However, we need to see more of the pooch to fall in love with the series. Till now, the storyline is decent and makes you feel nostalgic, while keeping you hooked because of Turner's dad's case. Verdict: 3.5 stars.