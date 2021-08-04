'Turner & Hooch' ep03: All about an annoying squeaky toy

Written by Sushmita Sen

'Turner & Hooch' episode three is average, gets 3 stars

The third episode of Turner & Hooch web series got released today on Disney+ Hotstar. Titled Diamonds are Furever, it focuses on the growing understanding and friendship between the lead character and his pet, along with solving a case of a fugitive jewel thief. However, this time, a squeaky toy annoys the hell out of Jr Scott Turner (and us). Here's our review.

Details

We see a desperate Turner wanting to join the T-Squad

The overall plotline has nothing new to offer. It begins with a jogging date of Turner and Erica, along with their dogs. And then he's back at work where he wants to join the T-Squad, which is on the move to solve a case of a jewel thief. Looking at their past record, he and Hooch (K-9 unit) make their way in Trent's squad.

Further

Same old plot about getting kicked out of case, initially

When the squad takes Hooch's help to sniff and catch the thief, the canine leads them to a pet store, where he chooses a squeaky toy! Turner tries hard to get rid of it but fails. Meanwhile, he and Hooch are given another chance by the squad and it ends in them getting kicked out of the case. Again, Erica comes to the rescue.

Information

And now, an old flame enters Turner's life

Following Erica's method, Turner and Hooch solve the case, but did they get the credit? Watch it to know more. Also, this episode has one thing new — a fresh face. Remember Brooke Mailer (Turner's ex)? She is back in town. Sorry, Erica!

Character

Must admit, Josh Peck's character needs to grow up

Again, Laura is determined to solve their father's case, while her brother Turner is least interested. After watching episode three, I found Josh Peck's character super-annoying. He keeps complaining about everything like Hooch, colleagues, family and even a toy. How can a person who has been brought up with pets have no idea how to deal with one? This character needs to grow up.

Verdict

Hooch's performance made us happy, Turner's didn't; gets 3/5

If you notice, Turner is useless without Erica, Hooch and his pregnant colleague Jessica. The only thing that improved in this new episode is that it focused on Hooch more, while his owner fails to impress. Verdict: 3 stars The upcoming episode might focus on a love triangle between Turner, Brooke and Erica. Plus, Laura-Turner's investigation in their dad's old case is going somewhere.