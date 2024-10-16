Summarize Simplifying... In short After facing backlash for his critique of the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and actor Prabhas's performance, Arshad Warsi has decided to refrain from publicly critiquing films.

Despite the controversy, Warsi stands by his comments but will now maintain that all films are "okay" to avoid further disputes.

Despite the controversy, Warsi stands by his comments but will now maintain that all films are "okay" to avoid further disputes.

He also revealed that his wife is his harshest critic, a role he appreciates as he believes criticism is essential for growth.

Arshad Warsi vows to stop critiquing films after 'Kalki' controversy

What's the story Actor Arshad Warsi has decided to not criticize films publicly anymore after the backlash he received for his comments on the recent Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, he said that despite being "cinema literate," he will only stick to saying good things about a film in the future. He also clarified that his comments about Kalki 2898 AD were only about the movie, not personal attacks.

Warsi's controversial remarks on 'Kalki 2898 AD' and Prabhas

Earlier, Warsi had called Kalki 2898 AD the "last bad film he watched" and compared Prabhas's performance to that of "a joker." He said, "Prabhas, I am really sad but why was he like a joker?" His remarks had stirred controversy, drawing ire from Prabhas's fans and the Telugu film industry, including actors Nani, Sudheer Babu, and director Ajay Bhupathi. Although he later clarified his position, the controversy still haunts Warsi.

Warsi's new approach to film commentary

Warsi, in his recent interview, said he won't comment or dissect any film anymore. He will stick to the opinion that all films are "okay" as per him. However, he reiterated he stands by his comments about Kalki 2898 AD and doesn't think they were inappropriate. This change in approach comes as a direct result of the backlash he faced over his critique of the film and Prabhas's performance.

Warsi's belief in constructive criticism for growth

Warsi also shared his wife is his "most brutal and honest critic," who doesn't hesitate to point out any flaws in his work. He accepts this criticism as he believes no actor can grow without it. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Warsi will next be seen in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary alongside Meher Vij. Directed by Abhishek Saxena and produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, the film is all set to hit theaters on October 25.