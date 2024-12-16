1984 anti-Sikh riots: Verdict against ex-Congress MP on January 8
A Delhi court has deferred its verdict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The decision, which was scheduled for Monday, will now be pronounced on January 8, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja announced. The case relates to the murders of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984—after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.
Kumar faces multiple charges in anti-Sikh riots case
Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, appeared for the hearing via video conference. The court has framed charges against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 395 (dacoity), and 436 (arson). The prosecution claims Kumar led a mob that attacked the victims' home, looted their belongings, set the house on fire, and killed Jaswant and his son.
Case transferred to Special Investigation Team
The Punjabi Bagh police investigated the case initially before it was handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). This SIT was formed to probe cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On November 1, 2023, Kumar recorded his statement in court denying all charges against him. The forthcoming judgment on January 8 is likely to be a landmark in the decades-long quest for justice for the riot victims.