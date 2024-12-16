Summarize Simplifying... In short A former Congress MP, currently in Tihar Jail, awaits a landmark verdict on January 8 for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Accused of leading a mob that looted and killed, he denies all charges.

The case, initially handled by Punjabi Bagh police, was transferred to a Special Investigation Team probing the riots. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The verdict was scheduled for Monday

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Verdict against ex-Congress MP on January 8

By Snehil Singh 04:11 pm Dec 16, 202404:11 pm

What's the story A Delhi court has deferred its verdict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The decision, which was scheduled for Monday, will now be pronounced on January 8, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja announced. The case relates to the murders of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984—after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Charges detailed

Kumar faces multiple charges in anti-Sikh riots case

Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, appeared for the hearing via video conference. The court has framed charges against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 395 (dacoity), and 436 (arson). The prosecution claims Kumar led a mob that attacked the victims' home, looted their belongings, set the house on fire, and killed Jaswant and his son.

SIT involvement

Case transferred to Special Investigation Team

The Punjabi Bagh police investigated the case initially before it was handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). This SIT was formed to probe cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On November 1, 2023, Kumar recorded his statement in court denying all charges against him. The forthcoming judgment on January 8 is likely to be a landmark in the decades-long quest for justice for the riot victims.