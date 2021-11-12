Rahane to lead in first India-NZ Test, Pujara named vice-captain

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 12, 2021, 12:32 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the impending Test series against New Zealand on Friday. As reported earlier, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the series opener in the absence of Virat Kohli. The latter will join the squad for the second Test. Notably, Cheteshwar Pujara has been named the vice-captain.

Information

India's squad for NZ Test series

India's squad for NZ Test series: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Players

India will be without these players in first Test

India will miss the services of senior players Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami in the Test series. It is understood that all four have been rested to manage their workloads. While announcing the squad, the BCCI gave no reason for their exclusion. Besides, Kohli will join the squad ahead of the second Test. He will replace Rahane as captain.

Schedule

New Zealand tour of India, 2021

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the first T20I between India and New Zealand on November 17. Meanwhile, the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will play host to the next two T20Is on November 19 and 21 respectively. The two Test matches will be held in Green Park, Kanpur (November 25-29) and Wankhede, Mumbai (December 3-7).