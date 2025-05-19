IPL 2025: CSK, RR aim to finish on high
What's the story
Match 62 of IPL 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
It will be a dead rubber as both CSK and RR have been eliminated from the playoff race. The two teams will be keen to finish on a high.
The five-time champions are languishing at the bottom, whereas RR are just above them at the ninth spot.
Here's the preview.
Pitch conditions
Pitch report and streaming details
Both CSK and RR will play away from their original home venues, as the IPL revised the schedule following a temporary break.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch sports low bounce, which aids spinners throughout the match.
The recent matches on this ground have been high-scoring, owing to the shorter boundary dimensions. Dew could be a major factor.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Matchup history
Head-to-head record
The two teams have locked horns 30 times in the IPL, with the Super Kings winning 16.
RR, the inaugural IPL champions, have won 14 matches in this regard. They beat CSK in the final of the first IPL season (2008).
Notably, the two sides clashed only once in IPL 2024, and CSK clinched that fixture in Chennai.
However, this year's clash saw RR beat CSK in Guwahati.
Rising stars
Young talents shine for CSK amid challenges
Despite their struggles this season, CSK have witnessed promising performances from young talents - Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis.
The players have made significant contributions in the limited opportunities they have got.
Meanwhile, this match will end RR's season as they look to salvage their pride after a defeat to Punjab Kings.
Led by Sanju Samson, the team hopes to put up a strong show for their fans in this final game.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs and impact subs
CSK (Probable XI): Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana.
RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Impact subs: Shivam Dube (CSK) and Shubham Dubey (RR).
Numbers
Key numbers and milestones
In the impending game, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can complete 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. He is currently on 3,963 runs.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni eyes the 5,500-run mark in the IPL. He currently has 5,423 runs.
As of now, CSK spinner Noor Ahmad is one of only two players with 20-plus wickets in IPL 2025. He is only behind Gujarat Titans's Prasidh Krishan in terms of wickets.