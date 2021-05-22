Novak Djokovic turns 34: Presenting his monumental records

Novak Djokovic turned 34 on Saturday

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic turned 34 on Saturday. Djokovic, who presently tops the ATP Rankings, remains one of the all-time greats. The 18-time Grand Slam champion has won a total number of 82 ATP singles titles, which includes a record nine Australian Open honors. In a career spanning over a decade, Djokovic has attained several major feats. We take a look at the same.

Career

A look at his illustrious career

World number one, Djokovic, has won a record 18 Grand Slam titles so far, second-most after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 each). Across Slams, he has clinched five Wimbledon titles, nine Australian Open titles, three US Open titles, and one French Open title. The Serbian star owns a terrific win-loss record of 303-45 in the Grand Slam events (win percentage: 87).

Australian Open

Australian Open: Djokovic rules the roost

Djokovic recently won a record-extending ninth Australian Open title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. This was the second time that the Serb clinched the title three successive times (2019-2021). He had done it before from 2011-2013. He has a formidable win-loss record of 82-8 at Australian Open (win percentage: 91). This is the only Slam where he has won 80-plus matches.

Do you know?

Djokovic remains undefeated in Australian Open finals

Djokovic is the first and only player in the Open Era to be undefeated in nine Australian Open finals. Djoker holds a perfect 9-0 record. He is also the only player to claim 25 consecutive match wins at the Australian Open.

Streak

Most weeks as top-ranked player

Earlier this year, Djokovic broke Swiss maestro Federer's all-time record for most weeks as number one player in the ATP Rankings (310). The former has now extended his streak to a total of 321 weeks. Djokovic has achieved the number one year-end Ranking joint-most times (6) along with Pete Sampras. He has also been the top-ranked player for 122 consecutive weeks.

Information

Four Grand Slams and year-end Championship

Djokovic is one of the four men (Ivan Lendl, Sampras, Federer) to win the ATP Finals five times (also the only player to win his first five finals). He is the sole holder of all four Grand Slams and year-end Championship simultaneously.

Feats

Here are his other notable feats

In 2011, Djokovic defeated Nadal and Federer a total of ten times (combined). He has won 36 titles in the ATP Masters tournaments, the most by any player. In fact, he is the only player to achieve the 'Career Golden Masters' (winning all nine Masters titles) twice. Despite winning the Roland Garros only once, he has played six consecutive semi-finals in the event.