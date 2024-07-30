Who knew? Shakespeare inspired Google's founders
Richard Branson, the billionaire entrepreneur, has disclosed an intriguing connection between William Shakespeare and the genesis of Google. In a LinkedIn post, he shared a conversation with Sergey Brin, co-founder of the company. During this interaction, Brin revealed that Shakespeare's famous line "To be or not to be, that is the question," had significantly inspired him during Google's early stages. As per Branson, Brin became intrigued by the need to answer fundamental questions like these effectively.
Brin's fascination with fundamental questions
The revelation about Shakespeare's influence on Google's inception came during a Virgin Voyages cruise. Branson recalled how Brin expressed his interest in effectively addressing fundamental questions, a concept embodied in Shakespeare's iconic phrase. This fascination was born at a time when 'Ask Jeeves,' the then-dominant search engine, often struggled to deliver satisfactory answers unless users framed their inquiries as precisely worded questions.
Shakespeare's phrase sparks Google's algorithm development
Brin's attempt to test 'Ask Jeeves' with Shakespeare's renowned line resulted in unsatisfactory responses. This experience prompted Brin and his co-founder Larry Page, to create a more sophisticated algorithm for their own search engine - one that could handle diverse search terms without depending on specific phrasing. Branson quoted Brin saying "'To be' was the choice Sergey took, which is always a good idea!" highlighting the decisive moment that led to Google's innovative approach.
Branson reflects on frustration as a catalyst for innovation
In his LinkedIn post, Branson mused about how dissatisfaction can often be the catalyst for groundbreaking ideas. He wrote, "The process of turning a feeling of frustration into a business idea that no one has ever thought of never fails to put a spring in my step." While he acknowledged that Shakespeare's words did not directly inspire him, he recognized the ability to turn challenges into opportunities as a common trait among successful entrepreneurs.