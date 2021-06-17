Vivo Y31s (t1 version), with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, launched

After the Standard Edition, Vivo has launched a new variant of its Y31s smartphone, called the Y31s (t1 version) in China. Priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000), the handset offers an HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity. It also supports Multi-Turbo 4.0 and Game Box 9.0 for a better gaming experience. Here's our roundup.

The phone comes in two color options

The Vivo Y31s (t1 version) features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a single camera. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Titanium Gray and Lake Light Blue colors.

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

On the back, the Vivo Y31s (t1 version) is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera with autofocus support. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It boots Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y31s (t1 version) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo Y31s (t1 version): Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y31s (t1 version) carries a price-tag of CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 16,000) for its solo 4GB/64GB model. The handset is up for booking via Vivo China's online website.