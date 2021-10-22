Here's everything you should know about flower therapy

Did you know that thousands of years ago, people used flowers to heal emotional imbalances? Flower therapy or flower essence therapy is a non-invasive form of healing and is used as an alternative medicine to heal tragic aftermath and promote mental and physical wellness. Experts say this therapy is absolutely safe and can be used on anyone. Let us know more about it.

Difference

What is the difference between flower essence and essential oil?

Flower essences are made by submerging flowers in spring water. This is placed under sunlight, which helps in the maximum extraction of the flowers' energy. Later, this water is filtered and the essence is ready. Do note that essential oils are different. Those are made up of a plant's fruits, flowers, and leaves, which are steam distilled and can be mixed with carrier oils.

Benefits

What are the potential benefits of flower essence therapy?

Several studies have found that flower therapy was useful in lowering anxiety. This treatment may possess biological properties that promote numbness, which in turn reduce pain in people, especially in children. This therapy may also be beneficial in bringing peace and positivity during stressful days in your life. It even helps in gaining clarity and focus in a disturbed mind.

Details

How to use flower essences, where can we get them?

Flower essences come in different forms and can be used at home. You can use these essences by mixing them in water. These also come in consumable forms such as chewing gum, liquid sprays, and fizzy tablets. Additionally, some flower essences can be used on your skin in the form of creams. These essences are available in health food/herbal medicine stores and online apothecaries.

Side effects

What are the side effects of using these essences?

These essences are dilute solutions and are usually safe. Notably, these essences have a very limited amount of alcohol, too. However, keeping in mind the different levels of tolerance power in humans, every product comes with its own side effects. Some of you might experience headaches and fatigue. Skin creams made up of flower essences may also bring out rashes on your skin.