What's the story

US President Donald Trump hosted an exclusive dinner for the top investors of his cryptocurrency, $TRUMP memecoin.

The event was held at his Northern Virginia golf club and was attended by 220 top holders of the digital currency. The gathering comes amid increasing scrutiny over potential influence peddling.

Among the prominent guests was Justin Sun, a Chinese-born crypto entrepreneur and founder of the TRON blockchain.

Sun has invested $20 million in the coin and $93 million in Trump-related crypto overall.