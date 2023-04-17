Lifestyle

National Cheeseball Day 2023: 5 must-try different cheeseball recipes

Written by Sneha Das Apr 17, 2023, 10:59 am 2 min read

National Cheeseball Day is celebrated on April 17 every year

Observed on April 17 every year, National Cheeseball Day celebrates the classic appetizer that is usually prepared using cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and aromatic spices. The first cheese ball was created by a farmer named Elisha Brown Jr. in 1801 in Massachusetts which she presented to then US President Thomas Jefferson at the White House. Here are five different cheeseball recipes to try today.

Suji cheeseballs

Made with semolina (suji) and cheese, these balls of goodness are the perfect evening snack with your cup of chai. Boil water in a pan. Add pepper, red chili powder, salt, and roasted semolina, and cook well. Take a small portion of the mix, flatten them, add cheese in the center, and make small spheres. Deep-fry and serve hot with chutney.

Schezwan cheeseballs

These spicy and flavorful cheeseballs are the perfect appetizers to serve at a party. Boil potatoes, then peel, and mash them well. Add chopped garlic, onion, and corn and mix well. Add red chili powder, salt, pepper, and Schezwan sauce and mix well. Make small rounds, flatten them, add shredded cheese, and close the dough. Dip in cornflour-water slurry, deep fry, and serve.

Potato cheeseballs

Mix together plain flour and water in a bowl and keep aside. Combine grated processed cheese, mashed potatoes, chopped green chilies, chopped onion, chopped cabbage, and salt. Divide the mixture and roll each portion into small balls. Dip the balls in the flour-water mix and roll in breadcrumbs. Deep-fry the balls in oil until golden brown. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

Paneer cheeseballs

Mix together crumbled paneer, chopped onions, chopped green chilies, chopped ginger, rice flour, Bengal gram flour, salt, cornflour, and finely-chopped coriander in a bowl. Divide the dough and shape each portion into flat rounds. Add a small cube of cheese in the center, seal the balls, and roll again lightly. Deep-fry the balls in rice bran oil. Serve hot with chili sauce.

Chocolate cheeseballs

This sweet dish offers a unique twist to the classic savory cheeseball recipe. It can be served as a dessert. Beat peanut butter, softened butter, and cream cheese in a bowl until creamy. Add confectioner's sugar, cocoa, brown sugar, more peanut butter, and chocolate chips, and mix well. Shape into small balls, roll in chopped walnuts, refrigerate for two hours and serve.