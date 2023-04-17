Lifestyle

Visit these lesser-known places on your next trip to Sikkim

Visit these lesser-known places on your next trip to Sikkim

Written by Sneha Das Apr 17, 2023, 09:30 am 3 min read

These hidden gems in Sikkim are untouched by tourists

Surrounded by lush green forests, snow-capped mountains, picture-perfect villages, gushing streams and waterfalls, and rich flora and fauna, Sikkim is a magical destination that never gets old no matter how many times you visit. Apart from the usual locations in Sikkim, there are some hidden gems that you must visit in this lifetime. Add these six lesser-known places to your bucket list.

Dzongu

Located in North Sikkim, Dzongu is a hidden gem that will mesmerize you with its hot water springs, icy cold rivulets, and thick forests full of unique flora and fauna. The place serves as the marked natural habitat for the Lepchas since the 1960s. Visit Dzongu between December to January to witness the Namsoong Festival to get a taste of the authentic Lepcha lifestyle.

Kalapatthar

Situated at a height of 4526 meters above sea level, Kalapatthar is a must-visit spot in North Sikkim en route to Gurudongmar Lake. Tibetan nomads frequent this place to graze their yaks. Surrounded by mesmerizing landscapes, black cliffs, and majestic snow-clad mountains, it is the ideal place to experience snow as it remains covered with snow almost throughout the year.

Barsey

Located at an altitude of 3049 meters above sea level, Barsey is a small quaint village in Sikkim that houses the popular Rhododendron sanctuary that is spread across an area of 104 square kilometers alongside the Singalila range. The best time to visit is between April and May when you can witness rhododendron trees in full bloom with clear blue skies in the backdrop.

Domang Valley

Located 14 kilometers from Sikkim at a height of 2743-3810 meters above sea level, Domang Valley is a delight for nature lovers as you witness running streams, snow-capped peaks, and lush greenery all around you. You will find small wooden cottages with surrounding farmlands all around the valley. Yaks also stop to graze here during certain periods of the year.

Lashar

Nestled 4,000 meters above sea level, Lashar Valley is a dreamy destination in North Sikkim that many tourists are not aware of. The valley is home to the nomadic Tibetan Dokpas who have served as yak herders for hundreds of years. Lashar Valley also hosts the Drukpa Tshechi Festival every year to honor Lord Buddha's first preaching of the Four Noble Truths.

Bhaleydhunga

A quaint and blissful village located in Yangang, South Sikkim, Bhaleydunga holds a spiritual significance for locals. You can reach the spot via trekking which starts from Ravangla or Yangang. You can ride the ropeway here which starts from Dhapper and lead toward the top of Bhaleydunga cliff from where you can witness panoramic views of Mount Everest.