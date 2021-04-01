OnePlus 9 Pro, which was launched in India last month, is now available in the country via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and other partner outlets. As for the key highlights, the flagship smartphone offers a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 65W fast-charging support, and triple rear cameras tuned by Hasselblad. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It boasts of an IP68-rated build quality

The OnePlus 9 Pro features an IP68-rated metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is offered in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colors.

Information The smartphone sports a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 9 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The OnePlus 9 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus 9 Pro: Pricing and availability