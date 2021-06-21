Samsung announces Galaxy M32 in India at Rs. 15,000
As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget smartphones, tech giant Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M32 model in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy M32 features a 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
It has a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen
The Samsung Galaxy M32 offers a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a quad camera arrangement. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 800-nits of brightness It is offered in Light Blue and Black color options.
The phone bears a 20MP front camera
The Samsung Galaxy M32 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. Up front, it packs a 20MP selfie snapper.
Under the hood, it boots Android 11
The Samsung Galaxy M32 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability
As for the pocket-pinch, the Galaxy M32 costs Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting June 28 via Amazon.