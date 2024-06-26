In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex rose to 78,674 points, with NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA leading the charge.

Top gainers included Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement, while Apollo Hospital, M&M, and Bajaj Auto saw losses.

In global markets, NASDAQ surged while Asian markets struggled.

The Indian Rupee fell slightly against the US Dollar, and fuel prices remained steady in Delhi and Mumbai.

Gold futures remained flat, but silver and crude oil futures saw modest gains. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The top-gaining stocks were Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement

Sensex climbs to 78,674 points, Nifty settles near 23,870 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:51 pm Jun 26, 202403:51 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.8% to 78,674.25 points while the Nifty climbed 0.62% to 23,868.8 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 64.4 points, or 0.41%, to 15,595.45 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA, which rose 1.58%, 1.39%, and 1.32%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement, adding 3.88%, 3.33%, and 2.84%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Apollo Hospital, M&M, and Bajaj Auto lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.52%, 1.81%, and 1.76%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.76% to 2,972.53 points, while the Nikkei plunged 1.25% to 39,667.07 points. However, Hang Seng climbed 0.09% to 18,089.93 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 1.26% higher to 17,717.65 points.

Commodities

Forex report and gold, silver, crude oil futures

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.16% lower to ₹83.57 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at ₹71,449, while the silver prices climbed 0.27% to ₹87,173. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.59, or 0.72% to $81.61 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.