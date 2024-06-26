Sensex climbs to 78,674 points, Nifty settles near 23,870 mark
On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.8% to 78,674.25 points while the Nifty climbed 0.62% to 23,868.8 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 64.4 points, or 0.41%, to 15,595.45 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA, which rose 1.58%, 1.39%, and 1.32%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement, adding 3.88%, 3.33%, and 2.84%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Apollo Hospital, M&M, and Bajaj Auto lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.52%, 1.81%, and 1.76%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.76% to 2,972.53 points, while the Nikkei plunged 1.25% to 39,667.07 points. However, Hang Seng climbed 0.09% to 18,089.93 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 1.26% higher to 17,717.65 points.
Forex report and gold, silver, crude oil futures
On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.16% lower to ₹83.57 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at ₹71,449, while the silver prices climbed 0.27% to ₹87,173. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.59, or 0.72% to $81.61 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.