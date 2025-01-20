What's the story

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered the liquidation of low-cost airline Go First.

The decision was taken by a bench of Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, on an application filed by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Go First.

The CoC had filed this application in 2024 after realizing the airline had no aircraft left and no viable options for revival.