What's the story

One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech giant Paytm, has posted a net loss of ₹208.3 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

This is a decline from the third-quarter net loss of ₹219.8 crore in the previous year.

Despite the reduced losses, the company witnessed a 36% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated revenue from operations during the period.