Summarize Simplifying... In short Buying health insurance on Paytm is a simple process.

Start by selecting 'Health Insurance' under the 'Insurance' section, choose a plan and coverage amount, and decide on a payment schedule.

Review the policy details, confirm your health status, finalize payment, and voila, you're insured!

Remember to check what conditions the policy doesn't cover before proceeding. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Buying health insurance on Paytm is easy

How to buy health insurance on Paytm? A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:05 pm Dec 09, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Paytm, the leading online payments platform in India, has made buying health insurance easier than ever for its users. The platform provides a simple interface where one can choose and buy a policy that best fits their requirements. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can buy health insurance on Paytm.

Initial steps

Accessing the health insurance section

The first step toward buying health insurance on Paytm is opening the app on your device. Then, head over to the 'Insurance' section and click on 'Health Insurance.' This will take you to a page where you can choose a plan for yourself, spouse, or children. You would also have to choose the age group you fall into before clicking on 'View Plans.'

Coverage selection

Selecting coverage and payment plan

After looking at the available plans, you can choose your health insurance coverage from ₹3 lakh, ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, or ₹20 lakh. Once selected, tap on 'Proceed.' Next, choose how you want to pay the subscription - annually or monthly. After this, click on 'Proceed' again to continue with the process.

Policy review

Reviewing policy details and providing necessary information

The next step is to fill in all the necessary details and review them thoroughly. You can also click on 'View Policy Details' to get an idea of what your selected policy covers. After reviewing, click on 'Proceed.' On the next screen, check out all the diseases and conditions that the policy doesn't cover. Once done, choose one of two options: 'I don't have any of these,' or 'I have 1 or more disease/conditions.'

Payment completion

Finalizing payment and receiving policy confirmation

The last steps include selecting your preferred mode of payment and clicking on 'Pay Securely.' The sum will be deducted from your selected bank account, and a notification about the policy purchase will be shown. You can check out your policy's detailed information through the profile or by going back to the insurance section on Paytm. That's it, you have bought health insurance on Paytm.