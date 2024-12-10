The process is very simple

How to invest in mutual funds using Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:32 pm Dec 10, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Investing in mutual funds has gained immense popularity owing to their high returns. The process can be simplified by using digital platforms such as Paytm Money. The platform lists funds according to best returns, top ratings, fund categories, Asset Management Companies (AMCs), and fund managers. This way, you can easily decide which one to invest in. Let's have a look at how to use it.

Investment details

Comprehensive information for informed investment decisions

Each fund scheme on the Paytm Money app comes with detailed information including NAV, the fund managers, returns, and other funds in the same category. This way, you can make comparisons and decide where to invest your money. The platform also offers detailed AMC information and scheme documents with asset allocation details and summaries. Before investing, check the riskometer and the minimum systematic investment plan (SIP) amount.

Process

How to invest?

To start investing, users will have to download the 'Paytm Money' app and log in with their existing Paytm account. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for verification. Once logged in, users can head over to the 'Mutual Funds' section and check out various investment options. After choosing a suitable fund, they can proceed with the investment process by following the prompts provided by the app.